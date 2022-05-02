Angi (ANGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Angi to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $415.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.73 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Angi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ANGI opened at $4.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. Angi has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $16.53.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Angi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $86,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $140,050 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Angi by 783.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 722,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 641,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 253,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 50,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 99,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 133,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

