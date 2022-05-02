ANSYS (ANSS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect ANSYS to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ANSYS to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $275.69 on Monday. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.00.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

