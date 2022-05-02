Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,071 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.7% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in Apple by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its position in Apple by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 49,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Apple by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,938,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $9,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.65 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average of $165.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 153.44%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.10.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

