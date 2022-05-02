Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.3% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.10.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $157.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 153.44%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

