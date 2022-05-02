Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,208 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 7.0% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $75,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 226,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 34,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 968,736 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,018,000 after buying an additional 55,666 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,903,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 66,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $157.65 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average of $165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 153.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.10.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

