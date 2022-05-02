Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 7.2% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $157.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 153.44% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.10.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

