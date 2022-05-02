AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Position Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

NYSE ATR opened at $114.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.55 and a 52-week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.