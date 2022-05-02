Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,197,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,475,000 after acquiring an additional 710,024 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,212,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,770,000 after acquiring an additional 153,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,052,000 after acquiring an additional 148,623 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arconic by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,860,000 after acquiring an additional 176,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Arconic by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,334,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after acquiring an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARNC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $25.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.65. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

