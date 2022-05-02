ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $818.67.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $563.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $631.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $714.69. The firm has a market cap of $231.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. ASML has a 1 year low of $544.00 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

