B. Riley Boosts RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Price Target to $16.50

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $7.50 to $16.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RCM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCMT stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. RCM Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $176.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.35. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 49.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 452.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies (Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.