B. Riley Boosts Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $35.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.61.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.71. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.43 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 38,824 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,863,000 after acquiring an additional 66,059 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 227,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 121,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. 43.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

