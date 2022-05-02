B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Buys $22,412.40 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $22,412.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,712,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,127,276.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Friday, April 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 50,506 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $568,192.50.

On Monday, April 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 18,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $210,345.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,315 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $291,122.50.

On Tuesday, April 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 13,357 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $153,471.93.

On Friday, March 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 133,117 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $161,071.57.

On Monday, March 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 19,856 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $163,812.00.

On Friday, March 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 44,147 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $362,888.34.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 22,471 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $181,790.39.

On Monday, February 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $1,560.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 2,048 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $16,384.00.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $45.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average of $69.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.60. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 13.40%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.4% in the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,032,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,201,000 after purchasing an additional 350,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6,727.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 203,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 194,293 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $12,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal InvestmentsÂ-Communications, and Brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.