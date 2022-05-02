Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) PT Raised to €4.10

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Societe Generale from €4.00 ($4.30) to €4.10 ($4.41) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a €3.30 ($3.55) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.19) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.68) to €4.40 ($4.73) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.30) to €4.20 ($4.52) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Shares of SAN opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.29. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0571 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 129,760,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545,821 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 13.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,456,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,171 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 7.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,369,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 712,353 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,749,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,497,000 after acquiring an additional 576,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 20.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,566,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 942,240 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

