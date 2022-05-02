Barclays Cuts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $100.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $90.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

