Barclays Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $45.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $77.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus raised shares of Teladoc Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.79.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $174.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.29.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.