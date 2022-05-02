Barclays Trims Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price to $12.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale cut Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.81.

ATUS opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 85.33% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 571.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

