Barrington Research Boosts Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target to $33.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.17.
Shares of OPCH stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.32. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $163,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $461,460. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 63.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 78,818 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 100.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth $4,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
Option Care Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.