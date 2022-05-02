Barrington Research Boosts Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target to $33.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.32. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $163,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $461,460. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 63.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 78,818 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 100.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth $4,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

