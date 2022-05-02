Benchmark Cuts MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $65.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.50. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $300,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $712,062. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.