Benchmark Trims Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price to $19.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATUS. Societe Generale lowered Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Altice USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Altice USA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Shares of ATUS opened at $9.28 on Friday. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 85.33% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,965 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $85,330,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $74,751,000. Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $53,365,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $48,540,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

