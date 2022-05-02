BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 42,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BDJ opened at $9.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

