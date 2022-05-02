Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at $104,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $8.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of -0.17. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

