Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Purchases $21,794.00 in Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) Director Patrick H. Kinzler acquired 1,700 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $21,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,376 shares in the company, valued at $209,940.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BLFY stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 59.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

