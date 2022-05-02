Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,903 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.17% of Blueprint Medicines worth $73,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $133,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $58.35 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.38.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.28). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

