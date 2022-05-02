Brokerages Expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to Announce $2.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.72 and the highest is $2.97. TopBuild reported earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $13.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.61 to $14.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $15.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.86 to $17.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLD opened at $181.14 on Monday. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $165.01 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.14.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

