BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PRVA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Privia Health Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.08.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $275.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $253,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,053.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

