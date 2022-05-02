Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.56.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $19,864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Capital World Investors grew its position in Bunge by 18.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after buying an additional 2,549,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bunge by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after buying an additional 1,059,920 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth approximately $84,657,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,225,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $113.12 on Monday. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.32. Bunge had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

