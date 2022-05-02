Bunge (NYSE:BG) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.56.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $113.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.24 and its 200 day moving average is $99.95. Bunge has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 30.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $19,864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

