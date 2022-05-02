Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,054.33.

A number of research firms have commented on CABO. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,166.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.62. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,161.66 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,441.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,601.41.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 38.0% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 5,503.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 40,451 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

