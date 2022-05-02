Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $389,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 23.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 2.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 119,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - August alerts:

NYSEARCA:UAUG opened at $27.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $29.34.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.