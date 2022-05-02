Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $733,000 Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 957.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 525.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $2,583,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 170,220 shares of company stock worth $11,247,712 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFG. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

NYSE NFG opened at $70.13 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.30.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

