Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,850 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of AMMO worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMMO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWW opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of -0.36. AMMO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.50 million. AMMO had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ammo, Inc designs and manufactures products for law enforcement, military, sport shooting, and self-defense. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

