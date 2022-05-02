Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 23,718 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 183.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,718 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 142,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PID opened at $18.38 on Monday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69.

