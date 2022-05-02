Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 572 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,747,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,871 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,241,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,777,000 after purchasing an additional 567,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,947,000 after purchasing an additional 353,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,284,000 after purchasing an additional 256,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $47.89 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

