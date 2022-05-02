Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Price Target to $30.00

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Mynaric stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Mynaric has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mynaric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mynaric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Mynaric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new position in Mynaric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mynaric in the 4th quarter valued at $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance wireless data transmission between moving objects for terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

