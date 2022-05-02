Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Cano Health by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth about $2,420,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $5.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. Cano Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $492.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CANO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cano Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other news, Director Lewis Gold bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

