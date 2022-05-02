Chesapeake Energy (CHK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($42.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $82.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.82. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $97.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $662,023.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,217,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,839,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,907,000 after buying an additional 987,188 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 26,503 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

