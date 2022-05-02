Clarivate (CLVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Clarivate has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.850-$0.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.85-0.95 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Clarivate to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $15.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.84. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,583,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

