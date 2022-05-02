Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,443,174 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 57,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.69% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $74,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $148,941,000 after buying an additional 839,360 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,993,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after buying an additional 522,533 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 820,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after buying an additional 488,783 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,519,000. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,593 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,354,000 after buying an additional 404,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF opened at $25.49 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.32). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.99.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,755 shares of company stock worth $252,359. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

