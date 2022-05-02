Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,716 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,623,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,351.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.39.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $225,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total transaction of $1,293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 599,294 shares of company stock worth $65,886,479. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NET opened at $86.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.67. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

