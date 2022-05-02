CMC Materials (CCMP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect CMC Materials to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect CMC Materials to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CCMP opened at $178.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -71.56 and a beta of 1.18. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $197.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently -73.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 24.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,551,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CL King lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.13.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

