Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 893 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BGT. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 141.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 84.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 25.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

