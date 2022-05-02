Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires New Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,571,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,331,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,849,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,704,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,204,000. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $6.01 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36.

NU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.27.

NU Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.