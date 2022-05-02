Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires New Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,571,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,331,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,849,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,704,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,204,000. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NU opened at $6.01 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36.
NU Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
