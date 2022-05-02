Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 268.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

NXN opened at $11.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

