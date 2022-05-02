Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1,016.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 671,663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,741,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SA opened at $17.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

