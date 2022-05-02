Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.72% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 130.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 52,570 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 19.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 41,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000.

NYSEARCA:EAPR opened at $23.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $25.85.

