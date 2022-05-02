Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth $9,244,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 28.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,750,000 after acquiring an additional 161,826 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth $8,379,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,223,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of -1.13. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.05 million. The firm’s revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Veronique Lecault acquired 230,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $1,998,632.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 260,789 shares of company stock worth $2,265,033. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABCL shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

