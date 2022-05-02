Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,017 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKT. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 34.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

BKT opened at $4.80 on Monday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0344 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

