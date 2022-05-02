Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth $577,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hayward by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hayward alerts:

In other Hayward news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $76,913.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,302.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HAYW shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

About Hayward (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.