Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITRI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Itron by 44.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,214,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,871,000 after buying an additional 374,242 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Itron by 6.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,450,000 after buying an additional 179,061 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Itron by 705.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after buying an additional 116,316 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Itron by 8.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,464,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,754,000 after buying an additional 109,775 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Itron by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 395,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,110,000 after buying an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,033 shares of company stock valued at $696,751 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $47.78 on Monday. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

