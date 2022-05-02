Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,233 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 241,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $342.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.36.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WHF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

